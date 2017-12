(NBC NEWS) A conductor was in the cab with the train engineer before a deadly derailment in Washington state, a federal transportation board member said Tuesday, adding that the train’s brakes were eventually engaged automatically, not by the engineer.

“Absolutely distraction is one of our most-wanted-list priorities at NTSB,” National Transportation Safety Board member Bella Dinh-Zarr said at a news conference Tuesday, although she added that the federal board has not determined a cause of the deadly accident outside Tacoma.