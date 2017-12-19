Amtrak doing 80 mph in 30 mph zone before crash

Investigators looking into the fatal crash involving an Amtrak train near Tacoma, Washington, say they will be focusing on, among other things, the speed of the train.

It reportedly was going 80 mph around a curve that had a speed limit for the locomotive of 30 mph.

“That’s one of the things we’re going to be investigating,” said Bella Dinh-Zarr in a network interview. She is the vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board.

Thirteen of the train’s 14 cars and engines left the rails Monday and crashed at the bridge, including several that crashed down on cars traveling on Interstate 5.

At least three people were killed and nearly 100 suffered injuries and searchers were combing the wreckage to ascertain the exact death toll.

The Seattle Times noted that Russell Quimby, a consultant who previously investigated for the NTSB, pointed out that the track appeared relatively undisturbed, but the train drove in a straight line, missing the turn.

The Washington Department of Transportation confirmed that the speed limit for trains drops from 79 mph just before the curve and bridge where the accident happened. Signs are posted two miles in advance, and again at the site, officials said.

Train 501 had just departed the Seattle area for Portland, Oregon, when it crashed while approaching a bridge over Interstate 5 at DuPont, Washington. It was on its first run along the route since a $181 million project that was intended to speed up service by moving the trains to optional rails that have fewer curves and less traffic.

According to the Daily Mail, Mary Schiavo, a transportation analyst for CNN, speculated that the combination of the speed and the curve will be an important factor.

“This train was about to enter or was entering a curve and while they had to modify the tracks and test the tracks – and all of this work was done at the beginning of December – local officials in Washington were highly critical of sending a train at this speed through this area … they specifically warned that it needed to slow down at the curves…”

She continued, “I always like to say, whether it’s a train crash or a plane crash, the laws of physics are the only laws you can’t break. And while they tested it … testing as opposed to running a full-sized, fully loaded train over the track changes the physics. It changes the dynamics of the forces that you have in that curve.

“It’s like racing a motorcycle. As you approached that curve, the centrifugal forces on the train change dramatically and I bet the NTSB is gonna pay a lot of attention to the topography and whether the train was entering a curve.”

The engineer notified dispatchers of the emergency when it happened, “Amtrak 501 emergency, emergency, emergency, we are on the ground,” he said.

“Is everybody ok?” the dispatcher asked.

“I’m still figuring that out,” said the engineer.

Officials confirmed that a new feature, called positive train control, which can automatically slow trains in order to avoid danger, was installed along the route, but not activated yet.

The crash left railroad cars dangling over the interstate highway, which was closed down.

Pierce County sheriff’s Det. Ed Troyer said the train struck several vehicles on Interstate 5, but nobody in the vehicles died.

Maria Hetland was on the highway when she came upon the blockage.

“It was awful,” she told the Seattle Times.

She said there were people walking on the roadway and more sitting on the side of the road wrapped in blankets.

“I don’t know how that train fell off that bridge. There’s a whole railing, a wall,” she said. “I don’t know how it crashed through the wall,” she told the paper.

Local television station KING TV talked with Greg Mukia, who was on the highway.

“I looked up and, obviously, super scary, train had come off the overpass there and parts of it were kind of hanging. Lots of smoke. People running to try to help.”

CBS News reported Amtrak announced service from Seattle to Portland had been suspended.

The network reported the Cascades service route was rated for a maximum speed of 79 mph for the section where the crash happened. Transitdocs.com, a website that maps Amtrak train locations and speeds, says Train 501 was going 81.1 mph moments before the derailment.