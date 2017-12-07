An open letter to Sen. Joe

Dear Sen. Manchin,

You are in the wrong political party. The Democratic Party “left” you just as it “left” many other Americans.

Many of us grew up working hard for Bobby, for Eugene, for Jimmy, for Walter and for many other Democrats who cared deeply about Christian values, about helping hardworking Americans and about saving the American culture. Then something happened about the time of Michael Dukakis. The East Coast and the left coast hijacked the Democratic Party. It made a hard left turn. It implemented a strategy of division and hatred. It chased working Americans into the Reagan camp for his landslide re-election in 1984. Even Bill Clinton saw it and moved back to the middle as he campaigned in 1992 to “make America great again.”

The Democratic Party is now run by rich elitists who exploit minorities and the poor to give power to those rich elitists. It is now a two-tier party of socialism for the poor and minorities, and loopholes and contracts for the rich. Just look at who the donors to the Democratic Party are. Wall Street, bankers, Hollywood, Jeff Immelt, Warren Buffett, George Soros, Harvey Weinstein, Jeff Bezos (Washington Post). Just look at why they really object to the Trump tax plan: no state tax deductions and capped mortgage deductions and loss of other deductions.

The Democratic Party turned into the party of hatred – dividing Americans by minorities vs. whites, secularists vs. Christians, women vs. men, “singles” vs. married, the “have nots” vs. the “haves.” Division. Obstruction. Identity politics.

Joe, it is obvious that you are not one of them. You always supported workers, Christian values, justice, truth and the American way (Superman). It must have eaten at your heart to see what Obama, Hillary, Reid, Pelosi and Schumer were doing to America. You must have agreed with Romney in 2012 when he said that we needed to “save the soul of America.”

If you are sticking with the Democratic obstructionists to gain support for a bid to run for president in 2020, then stop! You are not far enough to the left to win the nomination. You are too white, too loyal to America, too male and too Christian. You do not spew hatred for traditional American values. Therefore, while you would make a great president, you cannot win the nomination as a Democrat.

My advice to you, Joe, is that you should immediately announce that you are switching to the Republican Party to run for re-election to the Senate in 2018. And then you should run for president as a Republican in 2020 (if Trump does not run) or in 2024. You would get lots of money and lots of help from many of us who admire you. You would be seen as a man of principle, as the Sir Thomas Moore of the modern USA.

Why switch parties? FBI and Robert Mueller treatment of the Trump team vs. how they treated the Clinton team. Deep State corruption. Uranium One. Benghazi. Fast and Furious. Lynch. Holder. Comey. DNC emails. 33,000 emails destroyed by Hillary (like the 10 minutes of tape destroyed by Nixon). “Gross negligence” by Hillary that was ignored by Comey. Globalism vs. what is best for average Americans. Manufacturing. Coal mining. Government deficits. Trade deficits. Economic growth. Massive immigration vs. American workers. Sanctuary Cities. Secularists vs. the importance of Christian values to the American culture and heritage. Abortion. Planned Parenthood. The Second Amendment. The 10th Amendment. Security of the USA. Military funding. Taxes. Less government. Obstruction. Division. Identity politics.

Joe, you have nothing in common with the policies of the Democratic Party, while you have everything in common with everyday Republicans. If you walk like a duck and talk like a duck, then maybe you are a duck. You walk and talk like a Republican.

Joe, you could be the next president of the United States – as a Republican, but never as a Democrat. The Democratic Party tolerates you. It wants your Senate seat, but does not want you.

Republicans, on the other hand, would welcome you.