Ancient biblical Corinth uncovered in underwater excavation

(London Express) For Christians, the ancient Greek city of Corinth holds Biblical significance as two letters from Jesus’ disciple Paul feature in the Bible’s New Testament – the books of 1 Corinthians and 2 Corinthians.

According to the Christian Bible , Paul is also said to have visited the ancient city while it was under Roman rule.

In this latest discovery the LHP uncovered traces of Roman engineering and ancient buildings at the now underwater ancient Corinth port of Lechaion.

The port, located on the gulf of Corinth, was previously one of two that connected the city to trade networks in the region that allowed the area to flourish.