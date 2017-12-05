Apology over prayers for Prince George to be 'gay'

(INDEPENDENT) — A senior Anglican minister has apologised after saying Christians should pray for Prince George to be gay in order to support same-sex marriage.

The Very Rev Kevin Holdsworth, senior Scottish Episcopal church minister, said Christians should hope “the Lord blesses George with the love of a fine young gentleman” to aid the progression of LGBT rights in the church.

He wrote: “If people don’t want to engage in campaigning in this way, they do in England have another unique option, which is to pray in the privacy of their hearts (or in public if they dare) for the Lord to bless Prince George with a love, when he grows up, of a fine young gentleman.