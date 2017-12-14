Appeals court tosses $4 million defamation suit against Trump

(Breitbart) A New York appeals court tossed out a $4 million defamation suit against President Donald Trump from a Republican consultant alleging that the president damaged her career by calling her a “real dummy” on Twitter.

The five-judge panel on the Manhattan appeals court, the Appellate Division First Department, ruled that a lower court’s January decision to dismiss Cheri Jacobus’s lawsuit should stand.

The court noted that the lawsuit “was correctly dismissed in the absence of actionable factual allegations that tended to disparage her in the way of her profession, trade or business.”