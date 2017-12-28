A panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has tossed a lawsuit by car purchasers who claimed their vehicles are worth less now because they have wireless communications systems that might be hacked.

The ruling came in the case brought by Helene Cahen and Merrill Nisam, “on behalf of all others similarly situated.” It was against Toyota.

The plaintiffs sued under California’s Unfair Competition Law and others over those communications links.

The district court found, and the appeals panel affirmed, they had no standing to make a complaint.

“Standing has three elements: ‘The plaintiff must have (1) suffered an injury in fact, (2) that is fairly traceable to the challenged conduct of the defendant, and (3) that is likely to be redressed by a favorable judicial decision,” the court said.

However, the case had faults.

“Plaintiffs claim that their vehicles are vulnerable to being hacked because their vehicles’ computer systems lack security. Plaintiffs allege that ‘[a]s a result of defendants’ unfair, deceptive, and/or fraudulent business practices, and their failure to disclose the highly material fact that their vehicles are susceptible to hacking and neither secure nor safe, owners and/or lessees of defendants’ vehicles are currently at risk of theft, damage, serious physical injury, or death as a result of hacking, and they will continue to face this risk until they are notified of the dangers associated with their vehicles and are given funds and guidance by defendants as to how to correct the security defects, or until defendants correct them,'” the court explained.

“Plaintiffs also allege that they have been injured because their vehicles are worth less than what they paid for them due to these hacking vulnerabilities and allege that their privacy is invaded due to defendants’ collection of vehicle data.”

However, they didn’t meet the requirement of alleging an injury due to the risk of hacking, the panel found.

“Plaintiffs do not allege that any of their vehicles have actually been hacked. More importantly, they do not allege that they are aware of any vehicles that have been hacked outside of controlled environments. Even though no hacking has occurred, plaintiffs allege that hacking is an ‘imminent eventuality,’ that defendants have known for a long time about these security vulnerabilities, and that defendants have nonetheless marketed their vehicles as safe,” the judges wrote.

But those claims are “speculative,” and don’t meet the minimum requirements that courts require for claims to be filed.

They also haven’t substantiated how they overpaid, and the “economic loss theory is not credibly,” the judges wrote.

Officials with the Electronic Privacy Information Center said one of the issues was that connected cars, in fact, can “expose American drivers to the risks of data breach, auto theft, and physical injury.”

The organization had filed a friend-of-the-court brief that suggested consumers should be allowed to argue in court their claims.

“The court wrongly downplayed the consumers’ privacy injuries and dismissed the case,” EPIC reported.

The organization has repeatedly argued in various cases for the privacy of consumers who purchase “connected” vehicles.

