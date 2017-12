(Arizona Republic) A co-owner of the Prescott newspaper the Daily Courier said he was poisoned with thallium, a tasteless, odorless heavy metal formerly used in rat poison.

Joseph Soldwedel’s account was published in a Courier article last week. He said he was going public to address rumors in the Yavapai County community.

Though it is unclear whether Soldwedel was poisoned intentionally, Prescott police said they are investigating the situation as a criminal matter. No arrests have been made, and Officer Dave Fuller declined to comment on possible suspects.