Arsenal found in Houston hotel atop New Year's Eve party

A man has been arrested on multiple charges after police located a small arsenal of guns on the top floor of the Hyatt Regency on Louisiana Street downtown, where a large New Year’s Eve celebration is planned, Houston police said.

Police at the hotel called for backup around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after they attempted to arrest the man for being intoxicated and trespassing. When help arrived, police noticed ammunition around the man’s hotel room, Lt. Gordon Macintosh with Houston police said.

The man was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing. When investigators looked through his room further, they located an AR-15, a shotgun, a handgun and lots of ammunition, Macintosh said.

The Hyatt is preparing a New Year’s Eve celebration at the hotel with a 50,000 balloon drop at the stroke of midnight, its website said.

The man’s white Chevrolet Silverado was located and towed to be searched and examined, Macintosh said. Police are waiting to interview the man until he has sobered up, he said.