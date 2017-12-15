As a self-governing nation will we die by suicide?

“The headline reads “Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson dies of ‘probably suicide’ in Mt Washington.” The story at WDRB.com reports:

“Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the Bullitt County Coroner. …”

It remains to be seen whether this conclusion of Rep. Johnson death will prove to be conclusive. As it stands, however, it poignantly illustrates the dangers involved in allowing trial by unproved accusation to replace trial by due process of law all persons are supposed to receive under the Constitution of the United States. I thank God that Judge Roy Moore had the well-tempered clarity of faith and good conscience required prayerfully to endure the campaign of unproved sensational accusation and outright deceit brought against him in Alabama. Otherwise the elements of the elitist faction responsible for that campaign, including anti-Christ elements in the media and both the Democratic and so-called Republican parties, might have succeeded in the fraudulent theft of more than an election. They might have stolen away Judge Moore’s peace of mind and, as the case of Rep. Johnson may show, endangered both his mortal and immortal life.

With this in mind, the term “character assassination” seems barely adequate to describe the evil intention of the anti-personnel weapon inexcusably deployed by the powers-that-be of the elitist faction. This deployment is of a piece with their promotion of judicially fabricated “rights” that discard the premise of naturally unalienable rights, by God endowed, which is the primordial ground on which our republican form of self-government stands.

It is every day more evident that elitist faction powers are ruthlessly determined to induce the people of the United States to discard that form of government, defying the Constitution of the United States. The Constitution plainly requires that the government of the United States guarantee “a republican form of government” to every state in the union (Article IV, Section 4). This means that it must be established and maintained in every state; but also that, with respect to every state, the laws and actions of the government of the United States must conform to the requirements of republicanism.

It is also evident from the Declaration of Independence; from the debates during the Constitutional Conventional and the ratification process in each of the original states; and from subsequent laws passed under the Constitution of the United States (including the Northwest Ordinance and the acts that enabled many of the states to gain admission to the Union), that the premise of God-endowed equality and unalienable right set forth in the American Declaration of Independence has been the basis for understanding what the republican form of government, in and of the United States, requires.

Tragically, for more than a generation, our nation has been backsliding toward the age-old regime of tyrannically despotic oligarchic government that was dominant in every other age of human history. That regime discards the equality of right that holds all human beings accountable to God for the justice of their acts. It acknowledges no authoritative standard of right in human affairs except manifestly superior material power. It reflects the view that the circumstantial distribution of such power produces an inegalitarian hierarch, existentially contrary to Thomas Jefferson’s famous dictum that “the mass of mankind has not been born with saddles on their backs, nor a favored few booted and spurred, ready to ride them. …”

As Jefferson knew, the favor of God, or “gods,” usually made manifest in the outcome of violent conflict, had from time immemorial been cited to legitimize oligarchic despotism. But, with the advent of Christ, the insight his mother voiced made the Word of God, in and through all Creation, the authoritative source of legitimacy for the self-government of the people:

“My Spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has looked with favor on his lowly servant. …He has mercy on those who fear him in every generation. He has shown the strength of his arm; He has scattered the proud in their conceit. He has cast down the mighty from their throne, and has lifted up the lowly.” (Luke 1: 46-48, 51-52)

The people of the United States were the first to establish their self-government on the premise that fear of God, made manifest the by the proven commitment to do right, according to His will, fits “the lowly” to occupy the throne of power once exclusively claimed as the exclusive prerogative of conquering, wealthy, or otherwise manifestly better-endowed rulers. Under the premises upheld in the Declaration of Independence, the responsibility to do right, equally endowed to all, becomes the basis for the equality of right for all who prove willing to undertake it.

Each person’s claim to this equal share in God’s authority derives from the act of Creation itself, by which they are subject to “the laws of nature and of Nature God” that govern it. Until and unless one acts in contravention of God’s provisions, self-government is the norm. We are innocent, and free to act accordingly, until wrongdoing proves us otherwise. This presumption of innocence is akin to the premise of self-sovereignty it represents – that the Sovereign can do no wrong. But when our proven acts depart from that premise, so does the claim of sovereignty it verifies. Those who do wrong are not representatives of sovereign power, but are subject to the enforced good will of those still determined to act as such.

The presumption of innocence rest on the premise of right-doing, in accordance with the “laws of nature and of Nature’s God.” Abandon God; discard the premise of actions, natural constrained by His will, and the premise of sovereignty for all is also cast aside. Self-government of, by and for the people thus requires self-government of each person, by a warrant assumed to exist in everyone until, by due process of law, they are found guilty of wrongdoing.

From this it is plainly evident that if a whole people discard the presumption of innocence, and other requirements of due process, they are guilty of wrongdoing. They surrender, as a people, the warrant of their self-government. Deploying their collective power thus to disregard the requirements of right, they proclaim the need for people of goodwill to act in constraint of their abuse. This is the path down which the elitist faction now seeks to mislead the American people. And in the end, whatever false clamor of justice and rights they use to camouflage their strategic goal, their intention is to impose the yoke of oligarchic tyranny on a people foolish enough to discard the proof required to refute that imposition. So, fulfilling Lincoln’s prophetic words, we will, as a free nation, die by suicide.