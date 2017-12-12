Asteroid or aliens? Cigar-shaped object sparks frenzy

Called Oumuamua, it’s an unusual cigar-shaped asteroid believed to be the first interstellar object seen in the solar system.

And even though it’s already speeding away from Earth, scientists are examining it to see if it’s emitting any radio waves.

If so, some scientists believe it would constitute evidence Oumuamua is actually an alien reconnaissance ship.

The Breakthrough Listen project from Breakthrough Initiatives will begin closely analyzing Oumuamua on Wednesday, listening for any signals across a wide variety of radio waves. The project is funded by Russian billionaire Yuri Milner and will use the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia for the investigation.



Scientists say there is a very low probability the object was deliberately created.

However, it’s clearly unusual.

The object’s cigar shape, lack of a comet-like tail and ability to spin at a great speed while not coming apart are all almost unprecedented.

For those reasons, says Breakthrough, it’s worth the investment.

“Researchers working on long-distance space transportation have previously suggested that a cigar or needle shape is the most likely architecture for an interstellar spacecraft, since this would minimize friction and damage from interstellar gas and dust,” said a statement from Breakthrough. “While a natural origin is more likely, there is currently no consensus on what that origin might have been, and Breakthrough Listen is well positioned to explore the possibility that ‘Oumuamua could be an artifact.'”

Even if the object is simply revealed to be of natural origin, the group still hopes to find out valuable information about the nature of objects in outer space.

“Even if no signal or other evidence of extraterrestrial technology is heard, Listen observations will cover portions of the radio spectrum in which the object has not yet been observed, and could provide important information about the possibility of water/ice, or the chemistry of a coma (gaseous envelope), neither of which have yet been identified,” said Breakthrough.

NASA hailed the discovery of the object in November as the first time direct evidence was found of the existence of interstellar objects.

The investigation of such objects is also coming at a time of great activity for America’s space program, as President Donald Trump recently directed NASA to redirect its efforts to returning humans to the moon and, eventually, send manned exploration missions to Mars.

