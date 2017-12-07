Atmosphere-altering Trump

Hi, Joseph. I just read your thanking President Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. I shouted praise to our God when I heard this. And I wept as I read your comments in this article. Well spoken, well done. And I agree completely.

Trump has accomplished much in a year, but nothing he will do during the next seven years could top this. I think it will define his legacy. He just altered the atmosphere of the world.

God bless Israel. God bless America. God bless Donald, Melania and Barron. And God Bless you, Mr. Farah!

Shalom and Merry Christmas.

Mitch