Baby body-parts videographer asks court to remove judge

The judge handling lawsuits by the National Abortion Federation and other abortion promoters against the undercover investigator who exposed Planned Parenthood’s baby-body-parts trade is the target of a petition that he be removed from the cases.

The legal filing with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is seeking the removal of William Orrick III because of his “extrajudicial affinity” for Planned Parenthood, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuits.

According to the filing by lawyers defending David Daleiden — who released more than a dozen videos in 2015 through his Center for Medical Progress exposing the trade in fetal parts — Orrick’s connections to the abortion industry date back years and remained strong until recently.

“Orrick’s extrajudicial affinity for plaintiff PPSP is underscored by the use of his image in public support of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, another named plaintiff, and denigration of defendants – applauding defendant Daleiden’s felony indictment in Texas (later dismissed) and describing defendants’ work as ‘heavily edited videos by a sham organization run by extremists who will stop at nothing to deny women legal abortion services’ and ‘domestic terrorism.'”

The judge’s image “was not used by a stranger or other unaffiliated third party, but by Judge Orrick’s own spouse, and Judge Orrick has indicated his sympathy with those public comments by accusing Defendant Daleiden of ‘try[ing] to … cause real harm to human beings,’ without any evidence to support that claim,” the filing states.

The filing was announced during a telephone conference call Wednesday by Daleiden, Peter Breen of the Thomas More Society; Charles LiMandri of the Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund; Steve Cooley, former district attorney for Los Angeles County; and others.

CMP is a citizen journalism group responsible for the undercover videos of Planned Parenthood’s top abortion doctors “callously negotiating the harvesting and sale of baby body parts.”

One of the executives said she wanted more money for the body parts because, “I want a Lamborghini.”

Orrick, who did not respond to a request for comment WND left with his office, needs to go because of his bias, the petitions contend.

Orrick is responsible for the prior-restraint gag order, currently being appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, that censors CMP’s remaining undercover footage of Planned Parenthood at the National Abortion Federation’s annual meetings.

The Orange County, California, district attorney’s office this week announced the settlement of a case against resellers of baby body parts.

Ordered to close down were DV Biologics and DaVinci Biosciences, two companies identified in the undercover videos.

They “must permanently close and cease all operations in the state of California within 60 and 120 days, respectively, pay a settlement amount of $7,785,000 through the donation of assets and biological materials to a non-profit academic and scientific teaching institution affiliated with a major U.S. medical school, and pay $195,000 in civil penalties,” explained a statement from the office of District Attorney Tony Rackauckas.

The OCDA opened its investigation based on a complaint submitted by CMP and, based on the evidence uncovered, “filed a complaint for violations for unlawful, unfair, and fraudulent business practices in the Superior Court in the state of California in Orange County.”

WND reported the details from the videos have been turned over to the Department of Justice, which confirmed in a letter to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that an investigation was under way into potential criminal violations.

Committees in both houses of Congress had reviewed the undercover videos and recommended prosecutions.

The response to the revelations of the horrific practices and attitudes prompted states to defund the businesses, and that same proposal is pending in Congress.

Abortionists reacted by obtaining from an abortion-linked judge a censorship order for a few of the videos. And they also sued the undercover investigators for violating the abortionists’ privacy during their meetings in public locations.

CMP’s petition explains Orrick participated in the opening and maintaining of a Planned Parenthood clinic in a family resource center in San Francisco, donating thousands of dollars. He supported the group financially and until recently was listed as a board member emeritus.

Also presented as evidence is “Mrs. Orrick’s use of her husband’s image on Facebook to support Planned Parenthood in posts attacking CMP’s videos as ‘domestic terrorism’ and applauding David Daleiden’s since-dismissed indictment in Houston, Texas – while Judge Orrick was adjudicating the same issues in his courtroom.”

“Under these circumstances, a reasonable person has good reason to question Judge Orrick’s impartiality and to believe he harbors personal bias and prejudice in relation to this case,” the petition states.

Orrick and another judge earlier refused to recuse.

The petition argues federal law states that any judge “shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which his impartiality might reasonably be questioned.”

Liberty Counsel noted the Senate Judiciary Committee and the U.S. House Select Panel on Infant Lives both opened investigations into the abortion industry after CMP first exposed the baby-body-parts trade in 2015. Late last year, both committees concluded their investigations by recommending that the FBI investigate and potentially file criminal charges against Planned Parenthood.

The DOJ recently confirmed the requested investigation is under way.

‘True face of Planned Parenthood’

Because the Obama administration was in the White House at the time the congressional referrals were made, nothing was done, and the reviews have only begun under the Trump administration.

One of the videos showed an official admitting Planned Parenthood sells fully intact aborted babies.

Crushing babies

In the first undercover video released by CMP, Deborah Nucatola of Planned Parenthood commented on crushing babies.

“We’ve been very good at getting heart, lung, liver, because we know that, so I’m not gonna crush that part, I’m gonna basically crush below, I’m gonna crush above, and I’m gonna see if I can get it all intact,” she said.

See the first video:

In the second video, Planned Parenthood’s Mary Gatter discussed how her compensation for organs could rise when she said, “I want a Lamborghini.”

See her comments:

The fifth video released shows Melissa Farrell of Planned Parenthood’s Houston clinic discussing “intact fetal cadavers.”

The seventh video has the testimony of a Planned Parenthood worker who tapped an aborted infant’s heart and saw it start beating.

WND reported when a Planned Parenthood-linked judge in California, Orrick, censored the latest undercover video that was released.

Even news outlets not party to the case were barred from posting the video.

WND, however, transcribed for its readers the comments of the abortion-industry figures.

Lisa Harris, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Michigan, says in the video: “Our stories don’t really have a place in a lot of pro-choice discourse and rhetoric, right? The heads that get stuck that we can’t get out. The hemorrhages that we manage.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood of Mar Monte in San Jose, California: “The fetus is a tough little object and taking it apart, I mean taking it apart, on day one is very difficult.’

Talcott Camp, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Health Freedom Project: “I’m like oh my god! I get it! When the skull is broken, that’s really sharp. I get it, I understand why people are talking about getting that skull out, that calvarium.”

Deborah Nucatola, senior director of medical services at Planned Parenthood Federation of America: “You know, sometimes she’ll tell me she wants brain, and we’ll, you know, leave the calvarium in ’til last, and then try to basically take it, or actually, you know, catch everything, and even keep it separate from the rest of the tissue so it doesn’t get lost.”

Uta Landy, founder of the Consortium of Abortion providers for Planned Parenthood: “An eyeball just fell down into my lap, and that is gross.”

Her comment was followed by raucous laughter from the abortionists at the meeting of the National Abortion Federation, where the undercover video was taken.

The video was the work of the Center for Medical Progress, which since 2015 has released more than a dozen videos of abortionists. Most of the videos have been released to the public, but the National Abortion Federation went to court demanding that videos of its members speaking be removed from the Web.

There were other notable comments in the videos.

Ann Schutt-Aine of Planned Parenthood of the Gulf Coast: “If I’m doing a procedure, and I’m seeing that I’m in fear that it’s about to come to the umbilicus, I might ask for a second set of forceps to hold the body at the cervix, and pull off a leg, or two, so it’s not PBA (partial-birth abortion).”

Harris again: “Given that we actually see the fetus the same, and given that we might actually both agree that there’s violence in here, ask me why I come to work every day. Let’s just give them all the violence, it’s a person, it’s killing, let’s just give them all that.”

Susan Robinson of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: “You go in there, and you go, ‘am I getting the uterus, or the fetus? Oh good fetus. What have I got. Nothing. Let’s try again.'”

Leslie Drummond of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte: “I get a lot of ‘oohs’ and aahs’ from Stemex(press) you know, they’re wanting livers. Last week I was in Sacramento and she said, ‘I need four intact limbs’ and I said ‘you want what?'”

Paul Blumenthal, Planned Parenthood of Maryland: “I know Planned Parenthood sells a lot of stuff (fetal organs) to people.”

Deb Vanderhei of the Consortium of Abortion Providers: “But the truth is that some might want to do it for, to increase their revenues. And we can’t stop them.”

