Baseball player

With his ball and bat in hand Petey walked to home plate in an empty baseball field.

He threw the ball up in the air and announced, “I am the best ball player ever!”

He swung with all his power, but missed.

He did the same thing and missed again. He picked up the ball, tossed it up one more time and said, “I am the best ball player in the world!”

Then he swung and missed again.

“Wow! he said. “What a pitcher!”



