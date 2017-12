(NBC NEWS) LONDON — Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced ex-archbishop of Boston whose failure to stop child molesters in the priesthood sparked a global crisis in Catholicism, died Wednesday in Rome, Vatican officials announced Wednesday. He was 86.

Law passed away “early this morning after a long illness,” the Holy See said in a statement.

One of the most important leaders in the U.S. church until scandal led to his resignation, Law was hugely influential as a confidante of Pope John Paul II, and was a regular visitor to the White House under President George W. Bush.