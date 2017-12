(BREITBART) — Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” veteran journalist Carl Bernstein said President Donald Trump was attempting to “undermine the credibility of the press as a national institution.”

Bernstein said, “Nixon and Watergate tried to make the conduct of the press the issue instead of the conduct of the president and the men around him. Donald Trump has gone even farther. He’s tried to undermine the credibility of the press as a national institution to the detriment of the country by these broad attacks on the press.”