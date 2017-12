(LiveScience) 2017 was a big year for those who love biblical history.

Discoveries from ancient saints, new finds from the Holy Land and relics of Jesus himself revealed new insights into the people who lived and died during biblical times. This year, scholars and archaeologists made several discoveries that are shining new light on these enigmatic biblical figures.

From a forbidden teaching of Jesus’ to Santa’s pubic bone, here are some of the biggest stories in biblical archaeology from 2017.