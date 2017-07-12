BIG LIST of GOP lawmakers who want to save Obama's amnesty

A group of 34 House Republicans are pressuring Speaker Paul Ryan to give a Christmas present to the roughly 800,000 young people who entered the country illegally and were granted special status by former President Obama’s DACA program.

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a policy enacted in 2012 by a stroke of Obama’s pen.

At the time, most Republicans derided the policy as unconstitutional while Democrats championed it as the right thing to do for children brought to the United States illegally by a parent “through no fault of their own.”

Now, 34 GOP House members have come out of the shadows and seen the light of Obama’s policy, and they want it codified by Christmas, according to a letter they sent to Ryan on Dec. 5.

But there’s a movement afoot to call the 34 to account.

‘Kate’s List’ is keeping tabs

Americans for Legal Immigration, or ALIPAC, is targeting the pro-amnesty Republicans for primary challengers in 2018.

While the group of 34 wants amnesty in place to guarantee a merry Christmas for 800,000 illegals, ALIPAC leader William Gheen says he has been making a list and checking it twice.

ALIPAC’s list has been dubbed “Kate’s List,” in honor of Kate Steinle, the 32-year-old woman with a bright future whose life was cut short by a bullet fired by an illegal Mexican migrant who had been convicted of seven previous felonies and deported five times. Jose Garcia Zarate entered the country a sixth time and headed to San Francisco, a notorious sanctuary city, where he shot Steinle on July 1, 2016, as she walked on a pier with her father.

Check out the full Kate’s List below:

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) (202) 225-4215 (Facebook)

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) (202) 225-5816 (Facebook)

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) (202) 225-2371 (Facebook)

Rep Mark Amodei (R-NV) 202 225-6155 (Facebook)

Rep Mike Coffman (R-CO) (202) 225-7882 Facebook

Rep. Jeff Denham (R-CA)(202) 225-4540 (Facebook)

Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) (202) 225-3011 (Facebook)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) (202) 225-4276 (Facebook)

Rep. Peter King (R-NY) (202) 225-7896 (Facebook)

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) (202) 225-2778 (Facebook)

Rep. Ryan Costello (R-PA) (202) 225-4315 (Facebook)

Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) (202) 225-3761 (Facebook)

Rep. John Faso (R-NY) (202) 225-5614 (Facebook)

Rep. John Katko (R-NY) (202) 225-3701 (Facebook)

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) (202) 225-9730 (Facebook)

Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) (202) 225-2276 (Facebook)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) (202) 225-3635 (Facebook)

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-PA) (202) 225-5121 (Facebook)

Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID) (202) 225-5531 (Facebook)

Rep. Mimi Walters (R-CA) (202) 225-5611 (Facebook)

Rep. Leonard Lance (R-NJ) (202) 225-5361 (Facebook)

Rep. Pat Meehan (R-PA) (202) 225-2011 (Facebook)

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) (202) 225-4611 (Facebook)

Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ) (202) 225-4765 (Facebook)

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) (202) 225-3765 (Facebook)

Rep. Jennifer Gonzalez Colon (R-Puerto Rico) (202) 225-2615

Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) (202) 225-4511 (Facebook)

Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-ME) (202) 225-6306 (Facebook)

* Not running for reelection in 2018

* Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) (202) 225-2002

* Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-FL) (202) 225-3931

* Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) (202) 225-6411

* Rep. Frank A. LoBiondo (R-NJ) (202) 225-6572

* Rep. Dave Reichert (R-WA) (202) 225-7761

* Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) (202) 225-4695

Zarate was acquitted of manslaughter charges last week in a jury verdict that stunned the country, as Zarate did not deny handling the gun and pulling the trigger.

Gheen said Congress should be focused on providing justice for Steinle’s family and other families harmed by illegal-alien crime in sanctuary cities.

The 34 pro-amnesty congressmen feel otherwise. Their eyes are on DACA illegals as the true victims of injustice.

“We are compelled to act immediately because many DACA recipients are about to lose or have already lost their permits in the wake of the program’s rescission,” the 34 lawmakers said in their letter to Ryan. “Not acting is creating understandable uncertainty and anxiety amongst immigrant communities.”

Gheen says ALIPAC is trying to create a movement that would call these GOP lawmakers to account about their skewed priorities.

“We are adding these 34 Republicans to our Kate’s List because they are more focused on helping illegals than protecting Americans like Kate Steinle,” said Gheen.

Instead of focusing on amnesty for 800,000 illegals Congress should be putting its energy into passing a law that would defund sanctuary cities while appropriating funds for the construction of a border wall, Gheen said.

President Trump has tried to defund sanctuary cities by executive order but had his actions derailed by a federal district court in California, a sanctuary state.

‘They should have known better’

Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies for the Center for Immigration Studies, said some of the names on the list of 34 are predictable, others a bit of a surprise.

“Some of those lawmakers really stepped in it. A handful of the signers of the letter are known amnesty-pushers, like Rep. Jeff Denham,” Vaughan told WND. “Others may have been just careless and clueless as to what they were signing on to and how it would be used. But with immigration such an important issue right now, and so salient with Republican voters, they should have known better.”

If nothing else, it signifies a detachment from the reality faced by the vast majority of Republican voters.

“It’s concerning that they consider a DACA amnesty to be such an emergency, instead of border security, interior enforcement and dealing with sanctuary cities,” Vaughan said. “Did they somehow miss the news about the recent death of a border patrol agent, or the Kate Steinle story? It’s time for them to spend less time with the big donors who profit from illegal immigration and more time with constituents who are feeling the effects of immigration enforcement failures. The real emergency is to prevent more harm from an unsecured border.”

For Gheen, that means finding more sincerely conservative candidates who take their positions on immigration seriously.

“We’re trying to create a national movement to find quality GOP primary challengers for all 34 lawmakers listed on Kate’s List so we can throw them out of office in 2018 for supporting amnesty like we did Rep. Eric Cantor, Rep. Renee Ellmers, and Sen. Luther Strange,” Gheen told WND.

ALIPAC activists are calling and sending social media messages to these lawmakers now informing them of the effort to find primary challengers to them in 2018, Gheen added.

“Our efforts with Kate’s list are being very enthusiastically received online, and in fact we’ve already heard from one new candidate we plan to endorse, Joseph Billie, a candidate for Congress who completed the ALIPAC survey indicating his opposition to amnesty and we are going to endorse him against Rep. Patrick Meehan of Pennsylvania’s 7th district.”

The states with the most lawmakers on Kate’s list are from Pennsylvania with five.

New Jersey and New York are next with four each on the list.

“We want to take down and replace as many of these Kate’s List members as possible,” Gheen said.