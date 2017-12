(Raw Story) Rev. Billy Graham’s granddaughter on Tuesday slammed evangelicals for their hypocrisy when it comes to the “personal morals” of candidates like Alabama’s Roy Moore — and President Donald Trump.

The term evangelical “started to really represent, actually, a branch of Christians that seemed to be a little more conservative and a little bit more hypocritical, a little bit more willing to compromise on the personal morals of a candidate in lieu of what politically they could gain for their party,” Jerushah Armfield, Graham’s granddaughter, told CNN’s Pamela Brown.