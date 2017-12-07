Blast hits Time mag over honor for 'Silence Breakers'

Juanita Broaddrick, who claims Bill Clinton, when he was attorney general in Arkansas, the state’s top law enforcement officer, raped her, now is poking a hole in Time magazine’s claim to be honoring women who have spoken up about harassment or assault.

Time has given its Person of the Year award to the “Silence Breakers,” women who have come forward to claim they were sexually harassed or assaulted by prominent men in politics, entertainment, media or sports.

Time praised the women for giving voice to their “secrets” and for moving the “whisper networks onto social networks.”

Portrayed on the cover are Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift and others.

Broaddrick, who came forward with the rape claim against Bill Clinton in 1999, was interviewed by Time, but her comments were not included in the cover story.

She tweeted: “Time magazine asked to interview me re: #metoo movement. The comments I gave were deemed of no value. I’d like to know why. Could it be I didn’t fit I their liberal victim mold.”

“When might Broaddrick expect an answer, Time Mag?” questioned a blogger at the social-media newssite Twitchy.

Broaddrick explained in her tweet that her comments to Time were too long for Twitter, but “basically,” she said “all alleged victims have the right and respect to be heard.”

Contacted by WND, she said her schedule Thursday was booked with interviews, but she would be willing to explain more later.

On Twitter, dozens supported her, from “Evidence Based Trump” who wrote, “Juanita they don’t care about women. its just a ruse to attack the right,” to “Joe Schmoe,” who said, “Time Magazine??? … Never heard of it…”

In an exclusive interview with WND just days ago she said she’s getting support now, 40 years later, because the Clinton dynasty is falling.

“I think it’s happening now. Their loss of power that we’re seeing right now is very important. That is why you see so many people now coming out to support me – these people in the media that downed me years ago, that said ‘she’s lying’ and would ridicule me – it’s only because the Clinton are losing their power,” she said.

Broaddrick spoke with WND at the conclusion of a news conference in which she and other women who claim to have been assaulted by Bill Clinton called for the resignations of two Democrats in Congress, John Conyers and Al Franken, who have been accused of sexual misconduct. They both announced their resignations this week.

The Media Equality Project held the press conference at the National Press Club to also demand that Congress end taxpayer-funded payouts to harassment victims.

Broaddrick said she didn’t report the attack at the time because Bill Clinton was the attorney general.

“In my particular case, you are looking at Bill Clinton – that was the attorney general – and you say, ‘Why didn’t you report this to the police?’ He was the police. And then he became governor. I own nursing homes, and my business was directly under the governor and the attorney general. I could have been closed down. My livelihood could have been gone forever. We could have been surveyed. There could have been false complaints coming in, and I could have been closed,” she said.

Even her faith was impacted, she said.

“I had to change my church service. In the prayers of the Episcopal church, they pray for the president and they would say, ‘We pray for the President Bill Clinton’ – and I couldn’t take that anymore,” she said.

“So I moved to the eight o’clock service because they only said ‘president.’ When the priest would go through the prayers and not say the president, my husband would squeeze my hand. It like one little battle won.”

Broaddrick explained in detail how Hillary Clinton threatened her two weeks after Bill allegedly raped her.

“I had gotten to a fundraiser early. Hillary Clinton caught me before I was able to get out,” she explained. “[Clinton] came to me with a gracious smile and said, ‘I want to thank you for everything that you do for Bill.’ I just wanted to get out of there.

“I started to leave and get out of there, and all of a sudden she grabbed hold of my arm – she pulls me back to her. There’s no smile on that face now, it’s strictly a scowl, a horrible scowl and [she] said, ‘Do you understand, everything you do?’ I jerked my arm from that woman and I left immediately.”

Broaddrick returned to the news during the 2016 presidential election when she responded to a tweet from CNN’s Jake Tapper, who wrote: “Hillary talks about her pending book & subjects therein: Comey, Putin & misogyny.”

Broaddrick responded: “I was 35 years old when Bill Clinton, Ark. Attorney General raped me and Hillary tried to silence me. I am now 73 … it never goes away.”

Broaddrick appeared in a campaign ad last year in which she said: “He starts to bite on my top lip and I try to pull away from him.”

The ad:

Her response to Tapper was, “In the chapter on misogyny does Hillary discuss her attempts to destroy victims of Bill Clinton?????”

During the campaign, Donald Trump called Bill Clinton a “philandering husband,” publicly charging on the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity” that the former president committed “rape.”

