(New York Daily News) Bodycam footage from Oklahoma police shows the moment they found a Republican state senator in a motel room with a 17-year-old boy.

Two-term state senator Ralph Shortey, 35, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of child sex trafficking last week after an investigation found the married father of four offered a teenage boy cash in exchange for “sexual stuff.”

On Tuesday, the Moore Police Department released body camera footage of Shortey opening the door to his Super 8 Motel room during a welfare check on March 9 with two unmade beds in view behind him.