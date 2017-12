(Breitbart) The Islamic State affiliate Boko Haram used at least 135 children to conduct suicide bombings in West Africa in 2017, according to statistics revealed by UNICEF this week.

UNICEF notes that the attacks occurred throughout Nigeria and Cameroon and represented a five-fold increase from 2016.

In January, two children aged 7 and 12 carried out twin suicide bombings that killed 5 and injured 15 others at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) in the capital of northeastern Nigeria’s Borno state.