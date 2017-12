(CBC) It’s peak season for package home deliveries. That means it’s also peak season for thieves swiping those boxes from people’s front steps.

After having multiple deliveries stolen, one victim decided he’d had enough of the so-called “porch pirates.”

Since police were not able to stop the string of thefts off his porch in Tacoma, Wash., Jaireme Barrow created a device to scare them away: TheBlankBox.

It’s a booby-trapped box rigged with a 12-gauge shotgun blank that goes off when lifted, making a loud, startling noise.