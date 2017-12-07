BOOM! Source of mystery blasts finally revealed?

Two weeks ago, WND reported a series of mysterious “booms” that had been heard around the world.

The loud sounds were shaking buildings and rattling nerves from Alabama to Michigan, Idaho to California, Russia to Denmark.

The Alabama boom was heard and felt throughout 11 counties, but officials ruled out an earthquake and most other suspected causes.

But there now may be an explanation for at least some of the events.

A report in the U.K.’s Daily Star said “it is thought supersonic aircraft are most likely responsible.”

The report came after a number of “booms” were heard Wednesday in Texas.

A Fort Hood spokesman confirmed live-fire exercises and B-1 “Lancer” bombers were responsible, the report said.

Why does Jesus say to ‘shake the dust off your feet’? Intriguing phrase from Bible gets clear explanation

The Air Force, however, did not confirm or deny whether the jets were in the regions where other anomalies had been noted.

The occurrences do, however, the report said, “seem to match up with days military exercises were taking place.”

Last May, the Air Force said a secret military mission linked to the Kennedy Space Center was responsible for a boom heard in Florida.

Many of the other reports, however, have come in just the last few weeks, including in the Middle East and Europe.

WND reported some Israeli rabbis suggested the booms – some 64 such incidents have been identified worldwide – are anticipated signs of the imminent arrival of the Jewish Messiah.

Loud and disturbing sounds are described in Jewish sources as being associated with the coming of Messiah. Rabbi Yisroel ben Eliezer, often called the Baal Shem Tov, an 18th century Jewish mystical rabbi who founded the Hasidic sect, described an incident on Yom Kippur in which his spirit went up to heaven and saw the Messiah “surrounded by a loud noise,” according to Israel Breaking News.

The account was later noted by his great-grandson, Rabbi Nachman, who wrote that the unprecedented noise accompanying the arrival of the Messiah served a practical purpose. Nachman pointed out that in the Talmud (oral law) it is stated that the Messiah will come by way of “distraction.”

“The arrival of the Messiah will be sudden and surprising, accompanied by a loud noise that will cause everyone to stop what they are doing … so they may run to greet Him,” the rabbi said.

Rabbi Yosef Berger, the rabbi of King David’s Tomb on Mount Zion, said the loud sounds and accompanying fireball events conform to the end-of-days prophecy in Zechariah.

“The Zohar (the basis of Jewish esoteric learning) describes warring stars as accompanying the Messiah,” he said. “A large pillar of flame will also appear, as was seen by the Children of Israel in the desert.”

He added that the prophet Joel (in Joel 3:3) prophesied astronomical phenomena as signaling the imminent arrival of the Messiah.

Earlier this month, WND cited reports in Alabama and Michigan.

WXYZ in Detroit said the reports came from the towns of Wyandotte, Ecorse, Lincoln Park and many others. Wyandotte Police said the loud boom did not originate in their city. Ecorse Police also said their officers heard and felt it inside their police station, but they were not able to pinpoint the source of the sound, saying it did not happen in Ecorse.

Baffled residents in Southern New Jersey called 911 centers on Oct. 25. The sound also heard and felt in the Philadelphia area. An earthquake was ruled out. There was speculation about a sonic boom from military aircraft flying out of the Naval Air Station near the Patuxent River in eastern Maryland. But a public affairs officer from the base said there were no aircraft flying in the area that morning. There is also speculation about an inversion, which happens when a layer of warmer air sits over a layer of cooler air, magnifying the sound of an aircraft miles away.

The same day – a world away – residents in Sydney, Australia’s inner west and outer southern suburbs were awakened to extremely loud explosion sounds, leaving some fearing for their lives.

According to news reports, savage bomb-like booms echoed across the city and as far as 30 miles to the south. Powerful cracking sounds shook homes and buildings and were joined by bursts of blinding white light, likened to the flash of a speed camera. The sounds have been attributed to a lightning storm. But some aren’t buying it because there was no lightning seen.

Why does Jesus say to ‘shake the dust off your feet’? Intriguing phrase from Bible gets clear explanation