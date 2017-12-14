Border watchdog targets CNN with new 'chain migration' ad

Chain migration spins its subtle web like a foaming glass of beer.

The foaming head looks inviting at first, until it spills over the top of the glass and makes a big mess.

Chain migration is “a potentially never ending chain, all possible from just one amnesty for one person,” says a new TV ad being aired by the immigration watchdog organization NumbersUSA.

Chain migration adds nearly 250,000 migrants to the U.S. population every year.

“Are your senators pushing for another amnesty?” the ad asks viewers.

Watch the 30-second ad below:

The messy potential of allowing immigrants to pick future immigrants who come to America recently spilled out onto the streets of New York City.

A Bangladeshi Muslim named Akayed Ullah, who came to the U.S. in 2011 as a 20-year-old migrant invited by his uncle, who had migrated earlier, detonated a pipe bomb in the Ports Authority bus terminal, injuring three. If his bomb had not malfunctioned, terrorism experts say it could have killed dozens and injured 100 or more commuters during peak rush hour Monday morning.

President Trump said after the attack he wants to put a stop to both chain migration and the diversity visa lottery, which brought in Sayfullo Saipov, another Muslim from Uzbekistan who used a rented truck to plow into a New York City bike path, killing eight and wounding 12 others on Halloween.

The 30-second ad developed by NumbersUSA will begin airing on CNN Thursday evening.

NumbersUSA launched the six-figure ad campaign to educate Americans on how chain migration works.

The ad uses a simple chalk-board approach to create a powerful visual.

The visual shows how categories within the immigration system “allow new immigrants to start what can become an extended network of remotely related family members without taking into account the economic, national security or environmental impact on our country,” the nonprofit organization says.

Roy Beck, executive director of NumbersUSA, told WND he hopes the video becomes as popular as his “gumball” presentation first created in the 1990s and has since been viewed more than 100 million times on YouTube and other social media.

“Chain migration means you can bring in your brothers and sisters, well you may say that’s OK, you can visualize that, but that’s like a small family reunion,” he said. “Chain migration is so much more than that, and our graphic shows how it just spreads like a spider web in all directions, if that image can stick in people’s minds, it’s worth the effort.”

Numbers USA is also linking from the ad on its YouTube channel to a page on it’s website that asks “Do your senators support giving chain migration to yet another amnesty group?” and includes phone numbers to their offices.

According to polling done by Numbers USA, when told there’s a bill in Congress that would limit immigration to the spouse and minor children of an immigrant, but not their extended family, the results consistently show about 65 percent in favor of such a bill, 20 percent against and the remainder undecided.

“So Americans don’t want chain migration by about three to one, but in politics it’s not about what people are for or against but how urgent it is, so we hope to plant a seed in these Americans’ minds that ‘this thing I don’t like, it’s a pretty big deal,'” Beck said.

Beck said NumbersUSA “didn’t just make stuff up, with artists filling things in willy nilly” when creating a graphic to go along with its video ad.

It was following a logical chain of average family sizes and ages for immigrants in each birth period.

It used United Nations stats on the average family size and birth rates in various regions of the world from where the U.S. welcomes its immigrants.

For instance, for a person in their 20s living in Africa or Asia the average number of siblings is about 2.5. But for their parents, you need to go back to the 1970s and they had 3.9 siblings on average.

“You get the first person, the new immigrant and the spouse and minor children, and the second round is everyone that could come from that and by the end of the second round that’s almost 100 people and by the third round it was potentially hundreds of people eligible to come to the U.S., all as a result of that one initial immigrant.

“That’s the available pool for just one person, so I was surprised how fast it multiplied,” Beck said.

Beck said he started working with the fertility tables about two weeks ago. It was pure happenstance that the graphics and video were completed just three days after a Bangladeshi migrant set off a pipe bomb at the Ports Authority bus terminal Monday just two blocks from Times Square.

The TV ad launched on CNN at 4 p.m. Thursday and will run on every program on CNN into the evening hours and continuing into January.

“We’re hitting CNN pretty hard, but rolling this out nationally on other cable networks as well, and some local TV stations in different parts of the country,” Beck said. “And then we’re going to be doing a lot of social media distribution.”

NumbersUSA will be sharing the ad on Facebook, where it has 7 million followers.

“We will be encouraging them to share it through the network, I hope it’s catchy enough for them to want to send it out among their friends,” Beck said.

“It’s not a barbed kind of an ad, it’s just informational really, so we hope people will be a little more open to it, we’re not saying any of the people in those big spider-web chains, that there is anything wrong with them. It’s just do you want to open your country up to that kind of sheer size of any group of people?”

In the graphic below, only the orange person represents an immigrant chosen by the people through their government.

“Everybody else on that image is chosen by the immigrants and without any screening,” Beck said. “I think almost anyone would agree that is a crazy way for any nation to choose people to join their community. The basic issue is whether you believe in national communities, or communities at all. If you do, that means you feel a higher obligation to the people inside your community than the people outside of it, and if you know a person who’s struggling in that community you’re going to give that person some help before you help those on the outside. Are you really that charitable when you basically say you want to help the whole world’s poor people rather than those right next door to you?”