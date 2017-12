(CLARION LEDGER) — It’s actually a story of saving Christmas from the Grinch.

TyLon Pittman, a 5-year-old Byram boy, knew he was too little to take on the Grinch all by himself, so having identified the threat, he took action. TyLon called 911 to report that he did not want the Grinch to come steal his Christmas.

TyLon recapped the call he made Saturday night, unbeknownst to his family. “911 said, ‘911,’ and guess what happened?” TyLon said.