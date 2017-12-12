Butterfly lovers sue Trump over border wall

(THE HILL) The North American Butterfly Association (NABA) is suing the Trump administration over its plans to build the border wall through its Butterfly Center in South Texas.

The 100-acre wildlife center and botanical garden abuts the Rio Grande and is part of the Fish and Wildlife Service’s Lower Rio Grande Valley Wildlife Corridor.

In its 20-page complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, NABA said construction of the proposed wall along the southern border would cut off two-thirds of its property, effectively destroying the Butterfly Center and leaving behind a 70-acre no-man’s land between the proposed border wall and the Rio Grande.