California burning: Your life may change forever here

If truth be known, it takes a special kind of person to live in California and survive. You have to be tough.

I doubt whether many people consider the challenges of living in the Golden State when they decide to move here. Usually they look at school or job opportunities and, of course, weather. It’s usually very appealing, especially if they’re leaving the cold and ice of the East.

But what about the negatives? At this point, I’ll leave politics out of it!

Let’s look at natural negatives: Air quality? Earthquakes? Tule fog? Climate differences? Santa Ana/Devil Winds? Fires?

The tribes who lived there before the settlers moved in knew about all of this – Los Angeles was called the “Valley of the Smokes” – the terrain trapped the smoke of cooking fires just as it traps the modern smog.

But most people today never think about those negatives, and they certainly don’t consider they’ll ever affect their lives. I have friends from the East who told me they couldn’t wait until they would “feel” an earthquake – they looked on it as a joke. Until the big one hit and their apartment collapsed.

For anyone moving here, it’s just a matter of time. Stay long enough, and they’ll experience all of it. Depending on the circumstances, it could change their lives forever.

As I write this, at least seven massive fires continue to ravage the middle and southern part of the state. Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes and businesses; uncounted hundreds of structures and vehicles have been destroyed; wild, domestic and farm animals have been killed, including scores of horses; hundreds of thousands of acres of land have been burned and destroyed.

The destructive Santa Ana winds – hot, dry winds from the desert blowing toward the ocean – continue to blow, spreading the embers and flames. Firefighters have no estimate on when the wind might slack off enough for them to make some headway in stopping the spread of the fires. President Trump has declared a state of emergency, bringing FEMA into handling the emergencies.

California is a beautiful state with just about any terrain you might want, but Mother Nature also provides some challenging issues for people who live there.

It was tough in pioneer days, in the “Old West,” and also in the early years as the businesses in the state – entertainment, agriculture, mining, manufacturing, banking, finance, shipping, even sports – were developed and grew into behemoths of success.

The people who built those businesses and fortunes needed people to work with and for them, and so the population grew. It wasn’t a hard sell getting people to leave the East or the Midwest to head to the “land of milk and honey,” as California was described.

It also didn’t hurt that the state is blessed with a Mediterranean climate and just about any terrain one might desire – the ocean, lakes, rivers, mountains, deserts and everything in between. Whatever you want, California has it. But Mother Nature provides some rough edges, too.

We’re seeing that now with the wildfires in the central and southern part of the state – and this comes just weeks after the horrendously destructive northern fires in Napa and Sonoma Counties – California’s Wine Country.

Again, as soon as the nearly two-dozen fires broke out, with the Santa Ana winds at hurricane speeds, paired with tinder dry vegetation, nature had its way. The insurance losses at this point are totaling $9 billion, more than the single costliest fire in U.S. history.

I admit, when I moved to California, I never thought about any of this. Yet two months after we moved here, I witnessed the massive fire that ravaged Bel Air and Brentwood – the same area that burned this week in the Skirball fire and closed the freeway.

I won’t go into details of the number of wildfires I’ve seen and been in over the years, but for someone who has a great fear of, and respect for, fire – it hasn’t been pleasant.

Maybe it’s because my school burned down when I was in the second grade. We had to be evacuated, and I saw Donald, one of our janitors, jump from the five-story roof into a fireman’s safety net – just before the part of the roof he was standing on collapsed.

That does make an impression on one.

Growing up back East, I lived through hurricanes, floods and blizzards, but I’ll take them any day over earthquakes. There’s no predicting the shakers – they just happen. Until you see your kitchen floor and large windows ripple, you haven’t lived. I admit, they petrify me, and I have experienced many in Southern and Northern California.

But we have no control over them, and it appears from what Gov. Jerry Brown said Friday about the fires, we’re at their mercy, too.

He blames it all on climate change and drought. He calls it “the new normal.”

Despite all that, people still move here, and we’re told there’s a housing crisis. There are demands for more residences, which means more land to be developed. What worries me is that virtually all of those “new” houses are made of wood. The structures are built closer together and, indeed, apartment buildings are taller.

It’s called “in-fill housing” which really means squeezing more living units closer together. Yet, a recent article in the news talked about why our living units are more susceptible to fire. The buildings are made of wood, as are roofs, and insulation is often flammable. (Remember the terrible fires in London recently?) Consider how much of the interiors are made of synthetics, which are really forms of plastic, and they melt and burn readily.

It appears we are setting ourselves up for disaster when it comes to fire. When those winds blow and foliage goes up in flames, it won’t be long before our houses and communities are in ashes.

It won’t be a pretty picture.

