California drivers ranked worst in U.S.

(Times of San Diego) California drivers are the worst in the United States, thanks to gridlocked freeways, smartphone use and an increase in drunk driving, according to an annual study by an insurance marketplace.

QuoteWizard, an online marketplace for auto insurance, said Thursday an overall increase in citations, distracted driving and DUIs helped push the Golden State to the number one spot in terms of bad drivers from second place in 2016.

“The dubious honor of having the worst drivers in the country goes to California,” the study concluded. “California’s less-than-stellar drivers are somewhat notorious — especially in gridlocked Los Angeles.”