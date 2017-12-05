California fire 'out of control,' thousands evacuate

(CNN) — Ventura, California — Howling Santa Ana winds pushed a wildfire from rural hills into parts of the Southern California city of Ventura on Monday night and Tuesday with explosive speed, destroying dozens of buildings and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.

By Tuesday morning, the fire had burned about 45,000 acres in 13 hours, and some homes were ablaze in the northern part of Ventura — a city of more than 100,000 people on the Pacific coast.

The fast-moving fire — the largest of several wind-driven blazes in Southern California — forced sheriff’s deputies to knock on doors to warn residents to evacuate in the dark. About 150 buildings, including homes and an evacuated Ventura hospital, have been destroyed.