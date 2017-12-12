Calling heaven

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A Harvard professor received a grant to study the state of Christianity in America. Beginning in his home state of Massachusetts he attended church on a Sunday morning and was struck by a telephone next to the pulpit. A sign read, “Speak to heaven – $10,000.”

He next went to Wisconsin and selected a church to attend to collect data for his study. Oddly, he saw the same thing: a telephone next to the pulpit and a sign reading, “Speak to heaven – $10,000.”

His research took him to the West Coast and on Sunday morning he attended a large Bay Area church. Again, the telephone and the $10,000 offer to call heaven.

His final destination was a large church in South Carolina. Once more, he saw the telephone next to the pulpit. But this time, the sign said, “Speak to heaven – 25 cents.”

After the service the professor approached the pastor and asked why he was charging only a quarter for a call others were charging $10,000 to make.

“Simple,” replied the pastor. “You’re in South Carolina now. It’s a local call.”

