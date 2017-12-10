Campus coffee shop evicts College Republicans

(Campus Reform) Members of the Fordham University College Republicans were asked to leave an on-campus coffee shop because their MAGA hats apparently violated the shop’s “safe space policy.”

In a video obtained by Campus Reform, the self-identified president of Rodrigue’s Coffee House, a coffee shop run by a student club, is seen telling the College Republicans they have five minutes to get out of the coffee shop.

“This is a community standard—you are wearing hats that completely violate safe space policy. You have to take it off or you have to go.” Tweet This

“I am protecting my customers,” the president said.

“We are your customers, we bought something,” a CR member replied.

“I don’t want people like you supporting this club… no one here wants people like you supporting our club,” the president retorted. “I am giving you five minutes.”