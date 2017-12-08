Chart: How GOP tax plan will hit your wallet

(CNBC) There are a lot of moving parts in the nearly 500-page tax bill making its way to President Donald Trump’s desk for signature. But there are a few major provisions — from where you live to how much you make — that will go a long way to determining how much you’ll have to pay.

To better show the impact of these factors, analysts at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy crunched the numbers and came up with an estimate of how individual households may fare under the new rules.

These estimates aren’t definitive; the new rules are so complex that two taxpayers in the same neighborhood with the same household income could see very different tax bills. But numbers provide a broad look at where the burden of the tax changes will fall.