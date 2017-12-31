Child wearing only diaper wanders in 9 degrees

(BOSTON HERALD) — Comcast technicians Shawn Bronson and Michael Payne were battling frigid conditions to restore service to customers in Monson when the sight of a 2-year-old girl wandering into traffic in nothing but a diaper stopped them cold.

“She had no socks, no shoes, and she happened to be heading right toward the middle of the road, which is where we intercepted her,” Bronson said last night of the moment he slammed on the brakes and blocked off traffic on Main Street, allowing Payne to scoop up the shivering toddler and rush her into nearby Woodbine Country Store.

“She was shaking, she was a different color,” Bronson said. “We just started taking off our hats and jackets and trying to get her wrapped up as well as we could while we got her inside the store.”