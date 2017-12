(EXPRESS) — DOZENS of carol singers have been arrested after they were accused of trying to convert people to Christianity.

A priest’s car was also set alight by suspected Hindu extremists in a shocking attack in the state of Madhya Pradesh, India where Christians make up just 0.3 per cent of the population.

The group of carol singers, which was comprised of around 30 Catholic priests and parishioners, was performing in the city of Satna when they were attacked by the right-wing Bajrang Dal group.