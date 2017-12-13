Christian students: School told us to 'revise' beliefs

(CAMPUS REFORM) — A Christian student group has filed a lawsuit against the University of Iowa, claiming that the institution broke the law by asking the group to reform its religious beliefs.

According to a lawsuit posted online by a public-interest law firm Becket, the public university de-registered the Business Leaders in Christ (BLinC) after an “openly gay” student accused the group of unfairly denying him a leadership position.

“In 2016, a student member of BLinC claimed that he was denied a leadership position because he is ‘openly gay,’” the Monday lawsuit explains. “The charge was false. BLinC declined the student’s request because he expressly stated that he rejected BLinC’s religious beliefs and would not follow them.”