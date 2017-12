(FOX NEWS) — A church in Indiana announced they have deployed an armed team of security guards to stand watch during services following last month’s mass shooting at a Texas church.

Scott Kern, the director of ministries at Park Chapel Christian Church in Greenfield, Ind., said the security team would be made up of 10 local officers who were also members of the church, FOX59 reported.

Kern said the officers would be dressed in casual clothing but have weapons on them during services. Another 10 people would be guarding the church’s entrances and doors but would not be armed.