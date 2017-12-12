CIA veteran rethinks attacks on Trump presidency

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — “Mr. Trump continues to exhibit paranoia about American intelligence agencies,” wrote the “Never Trump” conservative Max Boot in the New York Times a week or so before the president took office.

“Consumed by his paranoia about the deep state, Donald Trump has disappeared into the fog of his own conspiracy theories,” declared the Times’ Maureen Dowd.

Actually, they were. “It’s no mystery why Trump doesn’t trust U.S. intelligence agencies,” Bloomberg’s Eli Lake wrote last month. “As the old saying goes: Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they’re not out to get you. Trump understandably believes the intelligence agencies are out to get him.”