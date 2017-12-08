Clinton judge will sentence Flynn after Obama judge recused

(Politico) President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, will face a different judge to be sentenced than the one who took Flynn’s guilty plea to a felony false statement charge last week, court records show.

Judge Emmet Sullivan was randomly assigned to take over the case after Judge Rudolph Contreras recused himself.

A court spokeswoman confirmed to POLITICO that the reassignment was due to Contreras’ recusal, but said the court generally does not disclose the reason that a judge begged off the case.

Sullivan is an appointee of President Bill Clinton, and Contreras was appointed by President Barack Obama.