(THE HILL) — CNN host Anderson Cooper is claiming he was hacked after his Twitter account responded to a tweet from President Trump by calling the president a “pathetic loser.”

Trump on Wednesday morning tweeted that GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore worked hard in the Alabama special election, but that the “deck was stacked against him.”

“The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!” Trump tweeted.