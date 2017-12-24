Coalition demands Berkeley prof resign over anti-Semitic posts

(Campus Reform) Multiple Jewish groups are calling on the University of California, Berkeley to terminate Professor Hatem Bazian for posting a series of anti-Semitic tweets.

A letter sent to the UC Berkeley administration by Tikvah: Students for Israel, Chabad Jewish Student Group, and Bears for Israel asks the school to require more than a mere apology from Bazian, demanding his resignation.

“In light of Bazian’s long and sustained record of promoting hate, we demand his resignation as an employee of UC Berkeley. While we fully support academic freedom and free speech, we believe Bazian’s record is severe enough to warrant more than just condemnation,” the letter states.