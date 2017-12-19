College teaches how to overcome 'discomfort' of being white

All whites are privileged and must be carefully trained in how to disband it. Disagree? Well, that’s just another form of privilege – all the more reason for you to be re-educated.

So says the political correct University of Michigan.

The school recently held a two-day conference to help employees use their “whiteness” to better fight for social justice causes. The Student Life Professional Development Conference 2017 used the “Privileged Identity Exploration Model” to re-educate participants. Or, to frame it more optimistically, the conference said “participants will have the opportunity to recognize the difficulties they face when talking about social justice issues related to their White identity, explore this discomfort, and devise ways to work through it.”

“Please join us for this session, as we spend time unpacking Whiteness and how to contribute to the work of supporting students and staff related to identity and social justice,” the conference description concluded.

The College Fix reports the “Privileged Identity Exploration Model,” developed in 2007 by University of Iowa professor Sherry Watt, “purports to be a method for understanding how people react to stimuli that alert them of the privilege they hold.”

“Denial” (refusing to admit the existence of privilege) and “minimization” (trivializing the impact of privilege) are both defined as defense mechanisms that only reinforce the existence of white privilege.

American University held a similar training event earlier this year designed to help participants “understand your privilege” and thereby “increase your allyship.”

And deconstructing whiteness is not a staple only of staff workshops. Innumerable college classes are focused on deconstructing “whiteness” and training students in the purported prevalence of “white racism” in American society.

For example, Florida Gulf Coast University is offering a class on “white racism.” Ted Thornhall, a sociology professor who will be teaching the course, uses a technique similar to the “Privileged Identity Exploration Model” in that he scorns any objection to the course, charging that the objection itself is proof of the need for its existence.

“Any ‘controversy’ generated by the course title or its description testifies to its urgency,” he claimed in the school newspaper. “Attempts to paint the course as anything other than that contained in the course description, which is self-explanatory, betrays gross ignorance and/or malevolent intent as well as a self-evident need to enroll in the course.”

The Washington Examiner reports the school also offers a Diversity and Inclusion Certificate Program for students and employees, which requires attending six designated lectures or events throughout the year. Among the optional programs are “Race and Racism in the Trump Era,” “Combating Islamophobia at FGCU” and “Race, Immigration, and White Supremacy in the Post-Obama Era.”

A recent survey of college classes shows American campuses are eagerly pushing a far-left political agenda and resentment of whites, Christians and heterosexuals.

Scott Greer, deputy editor at the Daily Caller and the author of “No Campus For White Men,” has spoken against such efforts.

The universities’ creation of the concept of “whiteness” as a social construct is causing resentment against whites on campus. Indeed, it was at the University of Michigan where a black student organization demanded whites be banned from a new $10 million race-centric facility under development.

“The idea that left-wing activists now want spaces free of all white people is the natural result of what I describe in ‘No Campus for White Men,'” said Greer. “Animosity for whites is on the rise on college campuses, and we’re only going to see more efforts like this.”

