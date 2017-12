(The Cut) Finally, the notoriously diverse, gynic utopia that is stand-up comedy has gone too far. Or, so says one man who, according to TMZ, is suing Last Comic Standing winner Iliza Shlesinger for hosting a women’s-only comedy show.

George St. George reportedly claims he bought two tickets to Shlesinger’s November 13 show “Girls Night with Iliza – No Boys Allowed” but was turned away at will call because he is a boy, an offense he says is “akin to the Montgomery City Lines bus company in Montgomery, Alabama circa 1955.” Oof.