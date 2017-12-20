Communication

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A man and his wife were having some problems at home and were giving each other the silent treatment.

The next week the man realized he would need his wife to wake him at 5:00 a.m. for an early morning business flight to Chicago. Not wanting to be the first to break the silence, he finally wrote on a piece of paper, “Please wake me at 5:00 a.m.”

The next morning the man woke up, only to discover it was 9:00 a.m. and that he had missed his flight.

Furious, he was about to go and see why his wife hadn’t wakened him, when he noticed a piece of paper by the bed.

It read: “It’s 5:00 a.m. Wake up.”

