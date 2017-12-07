Conyers' accuser creeped out by reference to Chandra Levy

(Washington Post) As Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.) this week weighed calls for his resignation from a Michigan hospital bed, more women were coming forward with accounts of sexual misconduct by the lawmaker.

A former office intern who spoke to The Washington Post, described new complaints about Conyers as the congressman remained hospitalized, assessing whether he would continue his 52-year run in Congress.

Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom made public a detailed affidavit from former Conyers staffer Elisa Grubbs. She also announced on Twitter that she had affidavits from several other women who said Conyers had sexually harassed them in previously undisclosed incidents.