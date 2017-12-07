Conyers' son reportedly arrested for 'domestic abuse'

(BUSINESS INSIDER) — John Conyers III, the son of embattled Democratic Rep. John Conyers of Michigan, was arrested under suspicion of domestic abuse in Los Angeles but was not charged, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

The younger Conyers was arrested in February after his girlfriend called the police and said he “body slammed her on the bed and then on the floor where he pinned her down and spit on her,” NBC News reported, citing a police report. She said Conyers became aggressive after going through her computer and accusing her of cheating.

The girlfriend added that when she attempted to call the police, Conyers took her phone and “chased” her to the kitchen. After she grabbed a knife and told him to leave, she said he took the knife and swung it at her, cutting her arm in the process.