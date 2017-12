(FOX8) — MEDINAH, Ill. — An Illinois couple died within minutes of each other, just five days after celebrating their 71st wedding anniversary, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Ruth, 90, and Bob Kretschmer, 92, spent their last days side-by-side in hospice beds at their Medinah home.

Ruth, who had Alzheimer’s disease, stopped breathing at about 10 a.m. Friday. Bob, who was facing lung cancer, died just moments after learning of his wife’s death.