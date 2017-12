(HAMODIA) — Czech President Milos Zeman blasted his European counterparts for their condemnations of U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Yerhushalayim (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israel, accusing the international community of cowardice in regards to the Middle East.

“The European Union, cowards, are doing all they can so a pro-Palestinian terrorist movement can have supremacy over a pro-Israeli movement,” Zeman told the rightwing Freedom and Direct Democracy Party, according to the AFP.

Zeman had previously called for the embassies in Tel Aviv to be moved to Yerushalayim.