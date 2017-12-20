D.C. pundit: 7 Trump triumphs GOP should cheer

In the final days of 2017, people are beginning to notice that President Trump “has gotten a lot done in his tumultuous first year in the White House.”

That’s the observation of Byron York, a long-time Washington reporter and pundit who writes for the Washington Examiner.

With the passage Tuesday of the biggest tax-reform plan in the past three decades, Trump has seven major accomplishments that stand out, York said.

If only a few years ago, he wrote, “a Republican, of either the conservative or moderate variety, predicted that in 2017 a newly-elected GOP president and Congress would” accomplish these things, “then a lot of Republicans would probably have cheered. Loudly.”

York listed the major accomplishments:

Cut corporate and individual taxes. Repeal the Obamacare individual mandate. Appoint a highly-respected conservative to the Supreme Court. Appoint a one-year record number of judges to the circuit courts. Get rid of reams of unnecessary regulations. Destroy ISIS. Approve pipeline projects and new oil drilling.

Earlier this week, New York Times columnist Ross Douthat express similar surprise regarding Trump’s success with ISIS.

“If you had told me in late 2016 that almost a year into the Trump era the caliphate would be all-but-beaten without something far worse happening in the Middle East, I would have been surprised and gratified. So very provisionally, credit belongs where it’s due — to our soldiers and diplomats, yes, but to our president as well,” Douthat wrote.

Looking ahead, York said it “would not be a great surprise if much of Trump’s second year consisted of reminding 2018 midterm voters of how much he did in his first year.”

