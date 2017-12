(Fox San Antonio) A father eating a meal with his family shot and killed a robber who threatened him with a gun during a nighttime robbery on Wednesday.

Andres Herrera, 19, walked into the Popeye’s on Southeast Military Drive near South Flores Street shortly before 9 p.m. according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Investigators said Herrera first approached Carlos Molina, 32, who was eating with his family and demanded his property at gunpoint. Molina said he had no money because he used it to buy the meal, then asked if the thief would let his family go.